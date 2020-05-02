Supergirl season 5 episode 17 sneak peek: Is Lex a hero?







After an infinitely long wait, Supergirl season 5 episode 17 is finally coming on the air this weekend! This is a cause for great excitement, especially since there are a lot of stories that are going to unspool here. Many of them should prove effective in setting the stage for the show’s endgame … or at least for this story arc.

In the first of the two sneak peeks below, there is one thing that you can see as the primary focus: Lex. Over the course of “Deux Lex Machina,” you will learn a considerable bit about how Jon Cryer’s character came into power following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Much of it has a good bit to do with perception — if you can convince people to see you a certain way, it becomes easier to get them to follow you after the fact. Lex desperately wants people to see that he is the Man of Tomorrow, the person capable of making their lives better. In the end, it seems like he has done just that.

Yet, has he really? Is there something more happening behind the scenes? This is what some of these characters are left to wonder in this preview, as there are questions aplenty about some of what Lex has seemed to pull off.

Meanwhile, the second preview begins with Lena showing up to Kara in order to offer some sympathies, and this shows as a reflection of the difficult state of the two’s relationship. It started to crumble at the end of this past season and while we remain hopeful that there can be a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s also clear that we’re not quite there just yet. There are some more metaphorical boxes that need to be checked before we can get to that point.

