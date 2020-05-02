Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 3?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re coming off the best remote version of the show to date, so the desire for more may be out there.

Alas, just because we want more new episodes doesn’t mean that it’s actually going to happen. There is no new episode on the series tonight, and there is no clarity at present as to when there could be more.

It is our personal belief that there will be at least one more SNL at Home show before the end of the season — the reason for the hiatus could be as simple as the fact that it takes a little longer to get some of these shows together. You have to deal with complicated technology to go along with the writing process, getting the right costumes, and making sure that you have a complete show. This is never an easy show to put on, but the challenges are immense given that everyone is working from the comfort of their own home.

As for what could happen on the next new SNL, we would argue that a lot of the possibilities are really endless. Much of it is going to come down to precisely what some of the writers/producers have planned. The content will be timely, but we don’t think anyone is going to be out to thoroughly depress anyone given some of what has been going on in the outside world as of late. We all need a little bit of an escape, right?

