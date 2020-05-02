Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 promo: Magnum, Higgins in danger







Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 is airing on Friday as a part of a two-hour block, and the promo below guarantees one thing: Danger.

As you can see, Magnum and Higgins are going to find themselves in a spot where they’re going to need a little bit of help — maybe it’s from Rick, TC, or Kumu. In the end, it doesn’t matter that much who is the one doing the helping so much as just that someone is. It’ll be a team effort to ensure that nothing happens to them, but along the way it feels like there are some pretty good stunts! We tend to think of Hawaii Five-0 more as the action-oriented show of the two, but this preview does prove that Magnum and company can more than hold their own in here.

So are you surprised that the promo doesn’t feature any of the Higgins – wedding storyline? In a way we are, since that has been the most continuous arc as of late. Yet, we can imagine that CBS probably doesn’t want to spoil too much whether or not she actually walks down the aisle. She decided last night that she’s going to marry TC rather than Magnum, which we still wonder if Thomas is kind of disappointed by. Moving forward now, it’s all mostly a measure of seeing if the ceremony can happen and if there is a reason for her to get cold feet. What we wonder about is whether or not Magnum may find another way for her to stay in the country.

There aren’t too many episodes to go this season, but giving a two-hour block should prove exciting — especially for a ton of people who are feeling still the pain of being stuck inside for extended periods of time. We’ve all been dealing with this forever, and the Friday-night CBS programming block has been one of the best ways to get away. We’re going to miss new episodes when they’re gone, but all signs point towards a Magnum PI season 3.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 19?

