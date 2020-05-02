The Rookie season 2 episode 19 promo: Who is the mole?







Want to know what’s coming on The Rookie season 2 episode 19? Sunday’s installment is the first of a two-part finale event, so it’s easy already to say that all of the drama is ratcheting up to another level. There’s going to be chaos, just as there’s also going to be serious concerns for Nolan and every other major character.

How can there not be when you look at the promo below? Someone is passing along info to criminals from within the police department, and that suggests that the search for a mole is going to be central for almost everything that you see happen. Suffice it to say, this is going to be a heck of a crazy installment as Nolan and company work to figure out answers.

If someone else does determine who is the person working in secret, it’s going to be Nolan himself who ends up confronting them. You see at the end of the promo Nolan approaching them, indicating that they know him. It’s a plea for understanding mostly, as we have to see this character emerge from this situation and figure out what to do from there. If there is a mole, odds are they’re doing it not because they have some interesting in being a super-villain. There’s probably a reason — maybe they’re being blackmailed, someone close to them is in danger, or they feel like they’re undercover working to expose something larger.

The worst-case scenario is that the mole is just out for money and power, but we don’t want to make too many judgments until we see the story play out. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that the big mole reveal takes place in the first episode. After all, from there we can see things progress in episode 20 as we see the aftermath of whatever takes place here.

Just buckle up, prepare for tears, and also prepare for pleading as we wait and see whether or not ABC wants to order more. We know that one of the big theories is that the mole is Armstrong — it’s a fair guess. We just don’t want it to be an original cast member!

