Are Manifest season 3 renewal odds boosted by DVR figures?







At the time of this writing, nothing is still 100% official when it comes to a Manifest season 3. Yet, we do very much remain hopeful when it comes to its future! The show has as dedicated an audience as you’re going to find, and that’s before you even take a look at some of the series’ DVR numbers. They tell another story that makes you extremely hopeful that NBC will pass along some good news.

In some new data that was shared this weekend by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that the Josh Dallas-led drama series is one of the biggest midseason shows out there in terms of percentage gains after-the-fact in both live+7 and live+35 figures. Basically, what we’re seeing is that there are a ton of people still watching, but a lot of them are choosing to store them up and potentially binge them late. It has held a very high spot among midseason dramas for several weeks in DVR gains, and even with live viewing figures down, this sort of stuff still matters.

So how much does DVR viewing matter? That’s something we’ll get a better sense of when NBC does officially make some of its renewals. We know that networks don’t accrue the same revenue for shows that are recorded that they do shows that are viewed live, but it’s not a zero-sum game. Some people do still see commercials and there is potential for ad revenue there. For NBC, they should also view this as a challenge to see if they can convert some of these DVR viewers to live viewers. There is value to the Manifest brand, and even in live numbers the show is performing better than a number of their other scripted drama series — it compares very well to some of their Sunday shows, and if they’re hesitant to keep it in its current Monday timeslot next season, we could see a Sunday move being a successful one.

Hopefully, we’ll learn for sure if a Manifest season 3 renewal is coming at some point this month.

