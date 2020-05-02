Outlander season 5 episode 11 spoilers: The microscope scene is coming







There are a number of key moments to anticipate when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 11 this weekend, but one will be especially exciting for fans of The Fiery Cross.

If you look below, you can take a small sneak peek at the microscope scene — it’s a memorable scene in the source material, and given that author Diana Gabaldon wrote this particular episode, it makes some sense that it finds a way in here. We won’t spoil anything here for those unfamiliar with it, but it should provide a little bit more levity and fun. It’s also another way for Claire to bring some of her 20th-century sensibility to an 18th-century world.

After everything that Jamie and Claire have been through as of late, they need some moments like this … especially when you think about some of the stuff that’s going to be coming for them moving forward. Take, for example, the threat of the Revolutionary War, or even more conflict stemming from events from earlier this season. We also have a chance to see more exploration on the subject of whether or not Roger and Bree could return to their own time with Jemmy. There could be something that happens within this episode that sets the possibility of a return in motion.

Just don’t expect too much in the way of closure within this episode — with there only being a couple of episodes left this season, we more than expect everything to build up more into the big finale. That’s coming next weekend, and should set the stage for an exciting season 6. Knowing that there’s another season ahead is comforting, especially in these uncertain times.

YES @Writer_DG wrote Sunday's episode and YES it does involve a certain microscope scene. Are we excited yet?! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/yOhY8dNuCG — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 1, 2020

