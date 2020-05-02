Blue Bloods season 11: Is Will Hochman returning as Joe Hill?







As we prepare now for a potential Blue Bloods season 11 on CBS, there are a number of things we’re left to wonder about. Take, for example, the future now of Will Hochman as Joe Hill.

During last night’s finale, it was revealed that Hill, a detective working within the NYPD, was actually the son of the late Joe Reagan, who died before the events of the pilot. Joe Reagan never knew that the boy existed, but Hill ended up visiting the Reagan family dinner table for the first time. It’s a big moment that could set the stage for season 11, but it remains to be seen just what that will end up looking like.

Here’s what we can say. According to Deadline, there are plans to bring Hochman back for at least “some part” of the upcoming season. The site also notes that there were originally hopes to feature him in some capacity in what was planned to be the season 10 finale. We don’t have any expectations that he’s going to be a full-time part of the dinner table, given that we’re not even seeing characters like Nicky there all the time anymore. Yet, we do think a standing invitation is going to be there and there should be some opportunities in order to get to know him a little bit better. Like all of the other Reagans, we’re sure that there will be room for some disagreement here and there.

In the end, we’re excited to see what happens … we just have to prepare to be waiting for some time to see what’s next.

How much of Joe Hill are you expecting to see over the course of Blue Bloods season 11?

