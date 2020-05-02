





In the early going on tonight’s Blue Bloods season 10 finale, there was a startling reveal that came out from Sean Reagan — he had a cousin, supposedly, that no one knew about! It was for a school project, but all of a sudden it’s turned into so much more. It’s a family secret … or some sort of malfunction that has caused everyone to start to investigate like they’ve never investigated before.

We’ll start here by saying this — our first guess, if the child was real, was that it belonged to the late Joe Reagan. It’s the son of Frank who died prior to the start of the show, and this would be the only twist that would realistically work. It’s hard to imagine that Erin would keep this a secret, and the only way it could be Jamie or Danny is in the event that he didn’t know about it.

The show didn’t spend a whole lot of time before having the reveal come out — Joe did end up having a son that nobody knew about. To make matters even more complicated, Joe’s son was a cop in his own right. His name is also Joe, and he has been a part of the force for a short period of time. He was now Detective Hill, and he managed to move up the ranks in a fairly rapid period of time. Hill met with Frank, and there was a lot to like about him right away: He was hard-working, ambitious, and he had a lot of charisma. Basically, he felt very much like a Reagan.

Yet, Frank opted to not tell him right away the truth about who he was. Instead, it was his mother who decided to after the meeting. We had no idea as to how this story was going to end, but it was Sean who actually introduced the rest of the Reagan family to him at the end of the episode — of course at family dinner. We know that there was tension around Joe’s introduction to the family (at least it terms of how to time it), and it remains to be seen how much a part of the show he’ll be a part of moving forward.

For now, though, doesn’t this feel like a cool way to end the season? It’s a big change for the show, depending on what they do with it!

What do you think about the Blue Bloods season 10 finale?

