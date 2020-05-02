Why no NCIS season 18, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 renewal news yet?







At the moment, we’re still waiting for more news when it comes to a potential NCIS season 18 — even though it feels like a sure thing. We’ve just entering the month of May and typically by this point, we know the truth about whether or not the show is coming back. The same goes here for the NCIS: Los Angeles spin-off show.

So what is going on here? Why haven’t there been any renewals yet? Consider this a way to keep you calm during what has been a pretty intense, unprecedented period of time.

Want to get some other news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then be sure to watch our latest discussion on the future below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

The reason why there are not any official renewals at the moment comes down largely to a matter of planning — and how a lot of that is currently out the window. It is not a sign for concern for NCIS or any other show that doesn’t have a green light for more new episodes just yet. Instead, it has to do a little bit more with the fact that all network operations are currently in flux due to the health crisis. Whatever patterns the show previously followed are completely over and done with now. While work can be done remotely, it’s also a little bit more difficult.

One of the other things to consider here is that CBS may be announcing all of their renewals at once. They’ve done this in the past, though typically NCIS has a tendency to get a separate renewal announcement of its own. Multiple other shows did last year, as well. CBS may choose to announce them all in bulk this year as a means of saving time — and reducing chaos amidst what is a very chaotic world these days.

We’re expecting renewals for all of the NCIS franchise — that includes even the New Orleans spin-off, which dealt with a major timeslot shift this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now!

What do you want to see in terms of an NCIS season 18?

When do you think that we will see a season 18 renewal? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







