The Blacklist season 7 episode 17: Who is Tommy Markin?







On tonight’s The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 entitled “Brothers,” we had a chance to experience Donald and Robby Ressler’s past. What was so fascinating about that is just how unexpected to was for most of the hour.

Going into the story, the assumption that was so easy to make was that Robby was going to prove himself to be the miscreant and the guy who constantly caused a lot of problems. However, it turned out to almost be the opposite. It was Robby who was the model boy scout and the guy with serious law-enforcement aspirations. Yet, everything seemed to change after Donald shot Tommy Markin, his father’s former partner who he believed to be responsible for his death. Because of this move, the two brothers were bonded by an enormous secret — what happened. We saw Robby bury Markin off at Ray Field, which became the setting for chaos in the present. The body was going to be found, and that’s why Donald Ressler returned home.

Of course, there’s irony that Ressler, a killer, ends up being the guy responsible for stopping other killers. Tommy’s memory still lingers with him, and the name has been referenced here and there through the series’ run — in particular when it comes to Reven Wright as a code word.

What was one of the big twists? Well, we found out that Tommy didn’t die at Donald’s hands … he was still living at the time that Robby went to bury him, and he actually was the one who finished the job. This secret caused Robby’s entire life to change, and Donald only learned about it tonight. As they settled one of Robby’s old scores (and feared as though they would end up behind bars), they eventually restored their relationship and got back on more stable ground.

