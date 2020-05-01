Shark Tank: Burro Buddy, Fried Green Tomatoes, Mural Painter, JiggAerobics







Burro Buddy, Fried Green Tomatoes, Mural Painter, and JiggAerobics are going to all be featured on Friday night’s new Shark Tank. Are you ready to dive into some of these products and stories? Maybe this episode can serve as a nice escape for those of you who are really going through a lot — if nothing else, the show can prove to be inspirational to many out there!

Before we do anything more here (including spotlighting the products), be sure to check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

“1121” – An entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee, uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their toolshed of ideas. An entertainer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gets the Sharks moving as he showcases his unique approach to exercise classes. Finally, a creative businesswoman from Queens, New York, paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Burro Buddy – The purpose of this product is very much a practical one — it’s all about making life easier for gardeners. You can attach this to your wheelbarrow to get additional storage, plus a way to carry all of your tools at once without trips back and forth. This is the perfect product for this show — it’s simple, but also fills a need.

Fried Green Tomatoes – This is considered to be a delicacy of southern-fried cooking, and the purpose of this business is to make it easier for a lot of people out there to enjoy it on their own. There’s a batter mix that the company sells, a sauce, and then also a mix for fried pickles, as well — just in case you’re extra-hungry for something different.

Mural Painter – For custom mural designs, this company is your go-to! While we do wonder about the market size for something like this, there is a lot of untapped potential here for businesses looking to give their buildings that extra “pop.” It can bring tourists, attention, and so much more — provided, of course, that you have a great design.

JiggAerobics – This is a combination dance/aerobics program that is designed to keep people active, fit, and enjoying their lives. Fitness programs are a tricky sell in the Tank given that when the dust settles, it’s mostly about the ability of the instructor to sell it. They have to keep their clients engaged. The pitch here is more or less everything.

