Insecure season 5 renewal official over at HBO; see statement







While there may be a lot of uncertainty going on in the world right now, know this — there will be an Insecure season 5. Today, HBO decided to go ahead and greenlight another batch of episodes for the Issa Rae comedy, which has become one of their more popular entries.

This season 5 renewal comes just a small handful of episodes into season 4, and while the ratings are down so far, that’s only through the lens of live numbers. There are so many ways in which people watch a show like Insecure, whether it be HBO NOW streams, DVR views, and a whole lot more. The most important thing is that the show is incredibly successful for the network and they feel like there is so much more story here to tell.

In a new statement, here is what Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming had to say on the subject:

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season … As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

So how long could we end up seeing Insecure on the air? It really could be however long that Issa Rae wants to keep making it. One of the things that serves as a great advantage for this show is that the network can be extremely patient for new episodes — similar to how another comedy in Curb Your Enthusiasm doesn’t air every year, the same can be said here. (Dramas like Westworld also take a good bit of time between seasons.) For the time being, it’s not even as though production can happen for many shows in the first place.

