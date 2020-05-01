Trying season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Following today’s big premiere on Apple TV+, should you expect a Trying season 2 renewal? Is that something to hope for?

Well, you don’t have to wait to get a dose of good news here — you are going to be seeing more new episodes! It’s all a matter of just waiting to see them … but you could be waiting for a little while. As all of you surely know, we’re living in some unprecedented times these days. Filming for just about every show out there has been delayed indefinitely, and there is no clear sense as to precisely when the show it going to be coming back on the streaming service.

As a matter of fact, we’ve gotten a sense that in a perfect world, season 2 production would have been starting before too long … but we’re clearly not in a perfect world at all here. Speaking in a new interview with Metro, here is some of what Esther Smith had to say on the subject:

Yeah, we’ve been commissioned for a second series! … Which I’m really thrilled about.’ ‘We should be starting in the summer, but who knows what the world’s going to be looking like.’ She continues: ‘So yes! There will be a second series. I just want to do it all over again, I could just keep doing it – theres’s so much scope!’

There is a lot of scope at the moment, and there are a number of stories still left to tell within this world. You have a good cast, and beyond all else a streaming service that seems to be eager to give some of its shows time to make them great. This is one of the luxuries that comes with being on a service like Apple TV+ — because it’s still new, they are really doing whatever they can to make sure that their programs feel supported. It’s something that Netflix did in the early going … though they are now finding themselves canceling shows left and right.

What do you want to see on a Trying season 2?

Did you enjoy the first season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

