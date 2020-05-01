Outlander season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Claire deals with Lionel Brown







Coming up this weekend on Outlander season 5 episode 11, be prepared for the return of an old adversary. Lionel Brown is jumping back into the mix, and he’s going to be bringing a good bit of chaos along with him. After all, there’s a shooting involving Isaiah Morton … and it seems as though Lionel may have had something to do with it.

Lionel’s feelings towards Morton have been made very clear already, largely because of Morton’s own history with Lionel’s daughter. There is a sneak peek over at TVLine that accentuates this situation more, especially in terms of how Lionel feels he has the right to do what he feels is right for his family. Yet, his perception on the world is skewed in a very particular way — sure, Claire would do anything to stand up for her own daughter, but her situation with Brianna is very different from what is going on with the Browns.

This episode is going to serve a number of specific purposes — we are going to see the story of the show move forward in a pretty substantial way following the death of Stephen Bonnet. While there are tensions involving the Browns, there is a much bigger story hovering over almost everything. We’re speaking here about the onset of the Revolutionary War, which is going to be bubbling up before long and you have to hope that everyone is going to be fully prepared for it. Roger and Brianna also have to figure out precisely what the two of them are going to do — is it better to travel back to their own time, or stay in the 18th century alongside their family? This decision is complicated — they don’t know exactly what they would be coming back to, provided that they did take a trip back.

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 11?

