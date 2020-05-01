Blue Bloods season 10 finale: Tom Selleck sees no end in sight







While we know that Tom Selleck is hoping to get at least two more seasons of Blue Bloods, there is still a hope that the show could go on even beyond that. This is one of the most popular long-running series out there, and if the series star had it his way, he’d keep it around for many more years on end.

Speaking on this subject to People Magazine ahead of the season 10 finale, here is some of what Selleck had to say:

I don’t think there is an end point … I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older. There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it’s even more than that now. When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters’ heads.”

We have seen an evolution on the show over the years — Danny Reagan lost his wife, Jamie and Eddie got married, and we’ve seen Nicky move away from home to the other side of the country. There are other changes that could come, but one of the luxuries of this show is that they’ve kept the bulk of the main Reagan family intact. That stability is key to the show’s longevity, as is the simple nature of some of the stories and the TV comfort food it provides. We could see many more seasons happening, but CBS has the final call and say on this.

For now, we just have to hope for a season 11 (which seems inevitable) and beyond that, a change in the current health crisis so filming can still happen this summer. Filming dates for many shows could be delayed, and with New York as an epicenter right now, it may take even longer for some of these productions to start back.

How long can you see Blue Bloods sticking around on the air?

