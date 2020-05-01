Grey’s Anatomy season 17: The current hope for filming







Are we going to see Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere in September, as it almost always does? We can’t sit here and say for sure that this is happening, but it’s what the creative team is still crossing their fingers for.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Krista Vernoff confirms that she is hoping to kick off the writers room for the new season at some point this month, with the idea being to have the show be business-as-usual when it comes to filming: “The hope is that we will be able to start production when we usually do, which is in July. But we have to wait and see how this thing plays out, obviously.”

The obvious problem right now is not knowing whether or not the country is going to be safe enough for filming to happen. While two months from now may seem like a long time, it’s really not when you think about precisely what we are up against. This is one of the most dangerous situations that we’ve seen in the history of the country, and making sure that everyone can return to work safely is the most important thing. We’re confident that the production will be as patient as they need to be, even if it means that the premiere date is pushed back. The most important thing is that another crisis is avoided and everyone can start to move forward. We know that there are plenty of stories left to be told, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

