Jersey Shore Family Vacation video: JWoww and Pauly D kiss!







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the MTV show is going to be featuring something that feels years in the making. We’re talking here about the idea of JWoww and Pauly D being together!

Or, maybe we shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves. There is no guarantee that these characters are going to end up being together, but at the very least, you’re going to see the two of them kiss. The video preview is below, and it’s kinda of hilarious that this is being hyped up like the greatest TV event in history. It may not matter in the end (mostly because nothing may become of it), but there is something certainly appealing about the idea. We just know these two people so well within the context of the show!

Also, if you think about it, Pauly D and JWoww would’ve been fairly low on the list of people you would’ve imagined from this cast ending up together. Remember the hate-mance between Vinny and Angelina? Any old-school fan of the show remembers already everything when it comes to the relationship between Ronnie and Sammi, which seemed to be an almost-constant source of drama.

Ironically, Pauly and JWoww kissing comes at a time when a lot of people would be talking all about Angelina’s impending wedding — right when that story starts to reach its peak, something else happens instead. We’ll see where things go here, but remember that this episode filmed some time ago. If there is something more that is coming between the two, somehow they have done a good job keeping it a secret.

For now, we want to at least live in a world where a lot of this hype ends up becoming something real.

Do you think that JWoww and Pauly D being together is something that could actually work?

IT'S! HAPPENING! SEE YOU NEXT JERZDAY I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING!!! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/EccLcIc7iF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 1, 2020

