The Voice season 18: How the remote ‘live’ shows will work







If you were not aware, The Voice season 18 was set to do their first live performance show on Monday night. Unfortunately, that’s not happening as planned … but the show will go on.

Much like what American Idol did on this past Sunday, you’re going to see the reality competition show feature the remaining 17 artists performing from home in a pre-taped show. For more information, check out what NBC had to say in a press release:

The Top 17 artists will perform for America’s vote from 17 different towns across the country. They will take us into their homes and other meaningful locations to showcase their originality and connect with audiences on a more personal level than ever before. Viewers will see the preparation process that goes into each performance. Leading up to the Top 17 performance show, the coaches held remote mentoring sessions with their artists to plan all musical elements including song selection, vocals and arrangement. During this process, the artists were provided with wardrobe as well as guidance on choreography and art direction to enhance their home performances. Additionally, artists received production kits with state-of-the-art camera and audio equipment to capture their performances.

Meanwhile, NBC added that the results shows are still going to happen live — not only that, but there will still be an instant save. This is a major trademark of this show, so that’s not going to be something that goes away. Yet, it does not appear as though there will be any save-me performances like we’ve seen in the past. Odds are, that’s just something that is a little bit tricky because of the logistics required to make sure everyone has a flawless and fair performance with the technology that is going on. (If there are performances on Tuesdays, it was not indicated as of press time.)

We are rather grateful that The Voice is going to be around still on Monday — after all, there does need to be some familiar shows in order to keep us engaged during this difficult time.

Are you planning to watch The Voice season 18 performance show this Monday?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







