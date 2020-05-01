Parks and Recreation season 8: Do you want more after reunion special?







Following tonight’s big Parks and Recreation reunion special, we’re sure that there is a demand to see a season 8 happen. Yet, does this mean that it actually will?

The unfortunate news at the moment is this — there are no plans to revisit the world of Parks and Recreation, at least for the time being. Tonight’s episode was meant to be a one-off and a chance to raise money for charity in a hard time. It wasn’t meant to lead to a revival … but that may not stop any of the questions.

The big thing that we would say about the future of this show coming out of this is that it was so delightful how quickly the entire cast was willing to come back together — reportedly, it only took a matter of minutes for everyone to be game for revisiting some of these characters. The majority of the iconic cast members came back, and that makes us remotely think that it’s possible that they could come together for something more — even if it is another special down the road.

Of course, the biggest challenge with making a lot of this word is finding a story that works within the timeline that the show established. Remember that the series finale technically ended in the future of where we are even now. With that, you have to find a way to tell a story that wouldn’t change the original ending — what makes this special tonight so great is that it managed to be hilarious even without really delivering all that much of a plot. Instead, it was a perfect 30 minutes of nostalgia complete with cameos and even a rousing musical number at the end.

Would you want a Parks and Recreation season 8, or at least another special, after this?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

