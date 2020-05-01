Better Things season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at FX? The latest







Is Better Things renewed for season 5 over at FX? Is that something that you can expect to see? Within this article, we’ll break that down a little bit further.

For now, though, nothing is altogether confirmed about the future of the Pamela Adlon series. FX has not formally renewed it as of yet, though for the time being, we remain fairly hopeful. While it is not an enormous ratings smash for the network, the critical acclaim is there as is a devoted audience. We also do think a number of shows on the network all benefit greatly from the FX on Hulu connectivity, where a number of them can be discovered without too much effort.

Our feeling is that so long as Pamela Adlon wants to make more episodes, there will be a chance for it to happen. However, it remains to be seen when that could be. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the series star had a very practical response to the show’s future:

I really don’t give a f— about Season 5 until we finish [the current health crisis] because I don’t know what’s going to happen. I can’t imagine writing a whole season for Better Things and then never producing it. That would be heartbreaking. When I think forward to Season 5, if we ever get out of this, I want everybody to be better. We’ve got to be better as a planet, we have to be better to each other and we have to be cleaner. I’ve always been into washing hands!

So, for now, it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach … but we do think that there’s a good chance that something more will come on the horizon. Just don’t expect any firm news on a renewal in the near future; luckily, FX is the sort of network that will allow some of its creative talent in order to tell the best stories possible.

Do you want to see a Better Things season 5 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news — we’ll have it for you here the moment that it first breaks. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







