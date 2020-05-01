Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine new tonight on NBC? Season 8 hopes







Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to break some of that down … and then also look ahead.

Before we do anything else here, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show coming on the network tonight. Last week’s installment was the finale, and the conclusion to the show’s shortest season yet. It’s also one of the first that ended without any sort of major cliffhanger. That means that the writers have largely a clean slate when it comes to some of the different stories that they can explore.

So what things are potentially on the table now? What is there to be excited about? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what show executive producer Dan Goor had to say on the subject, relating it to only having thirteen episodes in the overall season:

The only regret I have with having 13 is that we didn’t figure out a Gina episode, and I want to make sure that she’s in Season 8. I love Chelsea Peretti. I think she’s one of the funniest human beings in the world, and I love the character of Gina Linetti. Looking back, we were still able to do a Pontiac Bandit episode, a Halloween heist… Pimento was in there, we had Marc Evan Jackson… we had a lot of our favorites. We also got to do that three-episode arc with Vanessa Bayer, so I feel like we weren’t [too] limited in terms of what we were going to do.

Yet, some of these things could always be expanded, and for us personally, we’d love to see all of these people come back and play a role in some shape or form.

