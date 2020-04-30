The Blacklist season 7 episode 17: Is James Spader appearing?







We know that The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 has been set up to be an enormous story for one Donald Ressler — but what does that mean in terms of some other series regulars coming on board?

One of the questions that has been asked about this episode in advance is whether or not we would see James Spader present at some point during this story — after all, there’s no direct connectivity (at least as of right now) between Raymond Reddington and Ressler’s brother Robby, who turned up with a big secret from his family’s past. Now, we have an answer — and there will be no Reddington at all. This news was confirmed recently in a new piece over at TV Guide.

“Brothers” is the first episode of The Blacklist to not feature Spader in some capacity, and that may help to explain further why there is no number attached to the episode or no obvious Blacklister. Megan Boone is the only other regular to appear at all. We’ve seen her in some promotional photos already, so this is not exactly all that much of a surprise.

For some more The Blacklist video discussion, check out the latest theory breakdown on the archive below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll be back tomorrow night with a greater discussion, plus some more news on what’s coming in episode 18.

Is this a risky decision? Absolutely, since for many people Spader/Reddington are one of the bigger sells of the show. Yet, we also know that this Ressler idea has been out there for years, and it’s something that could be hugely important to the character’s future. There may have been a thought in here that they didn’t want to throw in Reddington just for the sake of doing so, especially since it may have short-changed what happened at the end of this past episode. Just remember that at the end of this past installment, Reddington collapsed — we hardly think that the character is going to die. Yet, there could be some long-term ramifications of what happened.

Related News – Check out some more details about “Brothers”

What do you think about The Blacklist staging this particular episode right now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you are interested in some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







