Young Sheldon season 4 premiere date hopes over at CBS







Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to get a sense of the Young Sheldon season 4 premiere date over at CBS? Consider this article your earliest source for some information on the future!

Let’s start things off here, though, with a reminder that there is going to be a Young Sheldon season 4 and there’s no reason to worry about the future. It’s already been renewed! Prior to the start of season 3 the Big Bang Theory prequel was given a couple of seasons to shine — that was a big stamp of confidence that the series could continue even without the flagship on the air.

Ratings-wise, the show’s performance is down substantially from when it aired after The Big Bang Theory last year — think in terms of it drawing now a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 8.6 million live viewers a week. Yet, even with these declines in mind, we’re still talking about one of the biggest comedies on all TV and one that draws viewers from all over the country. Even if it hadn’t been renewed previously, there would still be no reason to be concerned over its future.

If we had to guess, we feel confident that Young Sheldon could at least make it to a season 5 — if not a season 6. The success of the series would open up a number of different options for CBS. In addition to giving them a stable hit, it could also help them in order to keep the door open for another possible spin-off set within the Big Bang Theory universe. There isn’t anything planned at present that we have heard of, but so long as Young Sheldon is on the air, the world of this series should remain relevant. Our hope is that moving forward, we can also get a few more teases of the life of Dr. Sheldon Cooper — remember that the narrator is older than the version we saw at the end of The Big Bang Theory. He’s got a different perspective on his life than he once did.

As for when season 4 could premiere, the hope is that it will launch this fall — however, due to the current health crisis, everything is a little more up in the air in regards to the future.

What do you want to see on Young Sheldon season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

