Jersey Shore Family Vacation sneak peek: The New Orleans ghost tour







Coming up on tonight’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode, the Bachelorette celebration for Angelina Pivarnick is continuing. What’s exciting about that? Think in terms of a lot of different festivities — and also some great comedy courtesy of some ghosts in New Orleans.

As you can see, Deena is the head of what we may very well call the Jersey Shore Family Vacation version of the Party Planning Committee from The Office. What is she trying to do here? It really revolves all around her trying to do her best in order to ensure that the best party ever can be thrown. There is going to be a lot of humor that you see throughout this, mostly because some of the “surprise arrivals” at said Bachelorette event (i.e. Vinny) choose to spend the majority of their time complaining rather than trying to go along with what is directly in front of them.

Also, as it turns out the man running said operation is also extremely enthusiastic about his job — perhaps more so than you would think anyone could be telling the same ghost stories time and time again. Yet, isn’t this what a lot of tourists want? You’re in a place like New Orleans that has such a rich history of spooky stuff happening, and there are going to be a lot of cool stories that go into it. That’s why tonight’s episode almost feels like one part travel show.

Hey, we’ll go ahead and throw it out there that we would watch a full series that was just about traveling with a couple of these cast members to different locations. Given that Snooki seems to be departing after this current season, there may need to be some more ideas for a number of the other stars.

Tonight, the fam is getting lit at @angelinamtvjs' Bachelorette with… a ghost tour in NOLA. 👻 Don't miss a new episode at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/d8Aq3h2a3c — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 30, 2020

