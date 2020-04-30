How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14 video: The new terms







What lies ahead on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14? There is a new installment set to arrive tonight on ABC.

As for what you can expect to see … let’s just say that more chaos may be precisely what the doctor ordered. In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about as a great deal of it has to do with Michaela and Connor finding themselves up against the wall. Annalise Keating recorded a conversation featuring the two of them proclaiming that they had been coerced amidst some of the negotiations going down. That means that the FBI now finds themselves in a precarious position — how can they cover their own butts while still getting their desired result?

Well, the FBI is now going to Connor and Michaela with new terms on their deal, and they are ones that are going to prove to be a little bit less favorable. There’s something more that they are going to ask of the two of them — otherwise, they could find themselves in a spot where they could be going down for all of the crimes. That includes what happened to Asher, which they didn’t have anything to do with. Can they find a way out of this, or will Annalise help them from afar? While it may seem as though she screwed them over on this past episode, we know that she often plays the long game and is very much meticulous in her methods of doing so.

What do you want to see when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14?

#HTGAWM Thoughys on Michaela and Connor?! What in the hell are they doing?!?!?!!! 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/IDFaEyCnqL — Aja Naomi King (@ajanaomi_king) April 30, 2020

