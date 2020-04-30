Survivor: Winners at War episode 13: Is Cops R Us in danger?







Next week, Survivor: Winners at War is airing more than just your standard episode. You’re getting two hours of great content, and all of this is going to help set the stage for the big finale on May 13. There are only seven people left in the game, and really, one person is also coming back. There is a lot of game left to be played.

Tonight, we saw Tony manage to get his way once more, as Kim Spradlin was voted out despite doing whatever she can to rally some of the numbers against him. He and Sarah have been in control for a little while now, at least in that they’ve managed to stay safe and navigate through a lot of the game. Tony did blindside her ally, but they’re seemingly now back to being on the same page … or are they? They may have more debates coming up, including whether or not someone really wants to go to the end with them. Are they recognizing that now is the time to eliminate Jeremy, or are they better off either casting out Nick or Ben? All of them feel like possibilities. They’re both clearly in a lot of danger, though, given that they are huge threats and continue to be working together. Tony’s had immunity for three weeks in a row, and he’s got an idol at the same time and everyone knows it. That complicates things.

Beyond just what’s going on with Tony and Sarah, Jeremy and Michele are going to have to plot their own move forward now, as well. Do they find a way to take out Ben? The promo suggests that it is a consideration at least … it’s more likely than Ben working with Jeremy, which seems to be something he has no interest in doing.

