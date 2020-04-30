Billions season 5 premiere spoilers: The Axe – Chuck rivalry returns







The Billions season 5 premiere is coming this weekend! You’ve had to wait a while to see it but now, said waiting is at an end. This is a season that is setting up to be very interesting on paper — Taylor is back at Axe Capital, and it seems like we could see Chuck and Axe both doing their part to tow a delicate line. Can they go to war while also still trying to keep one another close? Chuck feels in the promo below like he’s on the precipice of big change, but what exactly does that look like? He has to figure out a different situation for himself, but he’s not the only one.

Through this season, rest assured that there will be new opponents. One of them you’re even going to see in the very early going. For more thoughts on that, be sure to check out the full Billions season 5 premiere synopsis:

Bobby Axelrod reaches a major milestone. Chuck struggles to get his bearings, and he and Wendy navigate a new normal. Tensions are high at Axe Cap now that Taylor Mason is back. Axe faces off against new rival Mike Prince. Taylor wrestles with a decision. Season premiere

With Homeland off the air, Billions does step up as one of the biggest series that Showtime has to offer. We’ve long said that one of its central struggles is trying to keep the rivalry going between Chuck and Axe long-term. You can’t have the two battling for five seasons and have it feel the very same; there have to be more permutations, and with the notion of triple-crosses presented in the promo, we’re excited to see what that looks like. At a time in which a lot of programming is going to be off the air, maybe Billions can be a light in the darkness for a good while.

What do you most want to see on the Billions season 5 premiere?

