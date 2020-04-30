Dave season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FXX? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, is there a chance for a Dave season 2 renewal? Can you anticipate that, or should we lean more towards cancellation? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to break all of this down.

The first thing that is worth noting is simply this: There is no official Dave renewal at the network. Like with a lot of other networks under the sun right now, we’re seeing a real hesitancy to want to renew or cancel anything. Discussions are a little bit slower because of the health crisis. They will still happen, but things are going to be moving along at a little bit of a different pace.

As for the state of the show’s season 1 ratings, they’re not enough to call this show a certified slam-dunk. While Dave Burd is a musical talent like no other, the series is averaging so far less than half of the ratings of Atlanta, another show starring a big-time music star in Donald Glover. Sure, Glover is a bigger name than Burd, and that series also has the advantage of airing on FX, a network with a far larger viewership.

There are some positive reviews out there for Dave, and we could see the decision to renew the show as once based mostly on creativity and making sure you nurture a series long. Remember that both FX and FXX are each pushing a strong collaboration with Hulu and with that in mind, there is always going to be a chance that this ends up boosting a lot of different programs.

For the time being, though, patience is going to matter a great deal. There’s no need to hurry along a renewal for this show and FXX knows that. With that being said, though, we wouldn’t be mad if they opted to give it a little bit of love sooner rather than later…

