





Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance for the first time in the past several weeks to see all of the contestants on the same show. That meant chances for a lot of fun, but also a true debate as to who would go. We didn’t think that anybody was a sure thing to leave this time!

So who could’ve in danger? Think along the lines of the Rhino, who doesn’t necessarily seem as though he is a professional singer. Yet, we’ve also seen the Astronaut and the Kitty narrowly escaping elimination in the past and they both could be vulnerable here once more. This is a chaotic show, and we have a feeling that it’s going to continue to be that way moving forward. It’s hard for it to be anything secure when you consider how little is known about the voting method week to week. We’re just left to trust the word of the audience in the end!

In the end, the person who left tonight was Hunter Hayes, and we have to admit that we’re rather sad about it. Hayes was a great Astronaut and he brought a lot of passion to the show. While it was clear for a while that he was the person under the mask, we hope some people out there were very much surprised.

So who is the favorite right now to win? We’d look at either the Night Angel or the Turtle as the favorites … at least for the time being.

