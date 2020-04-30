Normal People season 2: Could it happen on Hulu, BBC?







Following the big release on Hulu today, doesn’t the time feel right for at least some early discussions regarding Normal People season 2? Could there actually be one?

The 12-episode series dropped today on the streaming service today, and it may be the sort of sweeping escapism a lot of viewers are currently looking for. After all, this is an adaptation of a popular Sally Rooney novel, one focusing on the complicated love story between Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan. The story takes place over several years, and the first season is mostly an adaptation of the source material.

So is there going to be room beyond this? A lot of it could depend on whether or not there is an interest in moving outside the source material. These characters’ lives will move forward, so there is room to explore them. The TV show has to live within its own world separate from the book, so there is no guarantee that it would end just because the source material does. Why does that have to happen?

In the end, we think everyone involved will take their time before rendering some sort of official decision here. Just remember for the time being that we’ve seen plenty of television shows at this point go beyond the source material — Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale are two of the more successful examples. Game of Thrones also advanced its story beyond the books, though there are plans for author George R.R. Martin to surge forward and finish his story eventually.

If there is a Normal People season 2, just don’t expect it anytime soon. It will be some time before Hulu renders their verdict on the show’s future and beyond just that, it would need to film — and we’re in an era at the moment where filming just isn’t possible. So be patient and hope for the best — we’ll have some other news on the subject soon enough.

Do you want to see a Normal People season 2 happen?

