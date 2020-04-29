Parks and Recreation reunion sneak peek: Ron, Leslie on social distancing







Tomorrow night on NBC, be prepared for something that is thoroughly exciting — the Parks and Recreation reunion special! This is something that was only confirmed a matter of days ago, as it’s a way to raise money for Feeding America while also delivering something that is all sorts of sweet and nostalgic. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson on television, but the sneak peek below, you can get a small sense of what’s ahead.

To be specific, you learn in here that Ron has no problem practicing social distancing … not that you didn’t know this already. In his own words, this is something that he’s been doing since age 4. The Pawnee crew is going to do what they can to keep in touch with each other remotely, and Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all currently confirmed to appear. There may be some other familiar faces who turn up, but NBC isn’t confirming anyone else in advance.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Michael Schur had to say about the reunion, and why it matters so much right now:

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money … I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

For everyone out there who is struggling being away from friends and family, we hope that this special can serve as some sort of small delight. It’s a chance to escape from your own world for half an hour and enjoy a slice of comfort food featuring some of your favorite characters. Who knows? Maybe it could lead to something more down the road.

What do you want to see on the Parks and Recreation reunion special?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around to get some other information following the show airing on Thursday. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







