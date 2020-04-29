This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Chrissy Metz hints at secrets from Kate’s past







We know already that Kate has gone through a lot on This Is Us over the years. Yet, there may still be something more buried underneath the surface. Beyond what she’s gone through with losing her father Jack and that terrible relationship with Marc, there may be something more — a few dark skeletons that could rise from the ground and create a good bit of chaos.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Chrissy Metz had the following to say about at least some of what these secrets could be:

We’re going to find out even more in depth next season as to why she’s decided to, not necessarily use food, but use a substance — hers being food — because she’s been through some things that we haven’t, we don’t know yet.

For a greater sense of what Kate could be going through, remember that there are so many years that we haven’t explored as of yet. There’s not even a guarantee that Marc is firmly out of the picture, at least in that she could’ve seen him in secret even after the incident in the cabin. (Hopefully he’s gone, but you never know.) Something more must have happened to her to cause her to rely on food as an emotional crutch for a good chunk of her adult life. It’s something that she has battled a long time, and judging from Metz referencing this now, there is a good bit of evidence that this could be a theme for at least some of season 5. (We’ve heard speculation that there could be a weight-loss reveal for Kate in the flash-forward timeline, hence why producers have opted to not show Kate as of yet.)

