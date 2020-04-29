Riverdale season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The makeshift finale







Next week on Riverdale season 4 episode 19, you’re going to have a chance to see a number of big events. Also, you’re going to see the end of the season. While this installment was not necessarily planned in advance to be the season 4 finale, it’s going to end up being that way. There will be some chances in this episode to see at least some movement towards the future.

Out of all of the shows that were ended early due to the real-life health crisis, the story of this one is impacted more than most. These characters are getting older, and our feeling was that we were going to see them start to move on after high school soon. Now, we’re in more of a holding pattern. That may also be true for at least some of the parents on the show — there were plans for some actors to leave at the end of the season, but does that still happen now? Do they come back for the start of the already-renewed season 5? There are some questions that we don’t have a clear answer to as of yet, but hopefully, we’ll fill in some of the cracks in due time.

To get some more details all about what’s next in this episode, be sure to view the Riverdale season 4 episode 19 synopsis:

MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE – After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Madchen Amick directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & James DeWille (#419). Original airdate 5/6/2020.

We can’t say how much this will feel like the finale, but regardless, isn’t more Riverdale better than no Riverdale at all?

