The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 sneak peek: The Ressler brothers







Coming up on The Blacklist season 7 episode 17, you will see in “Brothers” one of the more unique episodes of the series. Donald and Robby Ressler may be siblings, but they haven’t exactly lived similar lives. They’ve barely ever been on the same page, and spend a good bit of their time seemingly either arguing or avoiding each other. Ressler has been trying to avoid his brother’s situation while on the job … but it doesn’t seem like that is possible anymore.

In the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode, you do at least get a better sense as to the center of the conflict for these guys. They’re dealing with some remains that could be uncovered, and unless they do what they’re being potentially blackmailed to do, they could both go down for it. (These remains are probably what was hinted at on this past episode, uncovered somewhere in a field.) Robby claims that he would take responsibility for what happened, but Ressler is currently unsure if he can let him do that.

We’re excited to see a lot of things unfold throughout this episode, but seeing if the two guys can get common ground is one of them. We think they’re probably a little more alike than Ressler cares to realize. He may think that being an FBI agent and escaping his past allows him to forget about it; yet, the thing about skeletons being buried (literally and metaphorically) is that they can always be dug back up. We already know, as well, about some of Donald’s other controversial deeds. Remember Laurel Hitchin? That may just be a part of a long and controversial history for the character.

Luckily, we don’t have to wait too much longer for more information — Friday’s episode is right around the corner!

What do you think is going to be revealed on The Blacklist season 7 episode 17?

