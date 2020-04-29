FBI: Most Wanted episode 14 spoilers: Bank robberies and ‘Getaway’







Want to know more of what’s coming on FBI: Most Wanted episode 14? The installment coming up is entitled “Getaway,” and there are a ton of big stories that lie ahead — some personal, and then also others with life-or-death stakes.

At the center of this episode, though, is a plot all about a bank heist … and we gotta admit that this is the sort of thing that gets us hyped. We’ll admit that we enjoy a good bank-heist plotline a great deal, especially one that features a battle of wits at the center of it. The two criminals who the team are going to be taking on here were smart enough to return from prison. Not only that, but they were also able to find a way to ensure that they could pick up where they left off. There are some challenges coming around every corner, and we’re excited to see some of where the story is going from here.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the official FBI: Most Wanted episode 14 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

“Getaway” – When a father and son bank robbing duo escape from a prison transport van on their way to trial and pick up where they left off, the team must hunt them down before they steal enough money to escape the country. Also, Jess draws on his own personal history to profile the duo’s father-son dynamic, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of this episode, we’re anticipating a chance to at least learn about these characters further — but also just be able to enjoy a great standalone story at a time when a lot of these shows are going off the air. It’s with this in mind that we’re rather grateful that Most Wanted has lasted as long as it has.

