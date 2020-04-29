One Day at a Time season 4 return date: Animated special coming







Curious to learn about the One Day at a Time season 4 return date at Pop, or what could be coming up next? Well, let’s just say that the show is having to get a little creative in times like these.

In case you hadn’t heard the news beforehand, the multi-camera comedy is one of many shows that saw its filming impacted because of what is going on in the real world. There’s no telling at the moment as to when the show is going to be back filming in typical fashion, but there is going to be something more coming in the form of an animated special.

According to a report from Deadline, there are plans for the series to return later this spring with a specialty episode, one that will give you a story in this world but in a different form. Isn’t that exciting? With the country being in its current form right now, we’re really going to take virtually whatever we can get. This episode was reportedly planned to be a regular installment at first, but it is being switched around to change the medium.

Speaking via the website, here is some of what executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett had to say about the idea of this story:

“As we all know, it’s hard to keep One Day at a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family – on camera and behind the scenes – together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home … This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories.”

Having an animated special this spring is a pretty quick turnaround, but it does speak a great deal to the ability of people to come up with unique ideas. That sort of ingenuity is going to be one of the things that push this medium forward.

