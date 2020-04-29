Outlander season 5 posts another ratings high for episode 10







Over the past couple of weeks, a rather cool trend has been forming in regards to Outlander season 5 — better ratings! The show is drawing increasingly stronger numbers over the past month-plus, especially when comparing them to the start of the season.

Sunday night’s episode 10, which featured a key Stephen Bonnet moment taken from book 6 of the Diana Gabaldon series, ended up drawing 850,000 total viewers. This is the best audience of the entire season, and we think that this speaks a lot to the quality that we’ve seen as of late coupled with steady momentum one week to the next. This is one of those shows that you want to watch as soon as possible, and there are still a lot of people who prefer watching live on traditional TV.

With this being said, these numbers still do represent a small percentage of the show’s overall audience. The vast majority of people tend to check this show out either on the app in advance, via DVR, in repeats, or streaming after the fact. The total audience is what Starz looks at the most, and this is what they use when determining whether or not to give the show another run for season 7. After all, we’ve already got that season 6! There’s nothing to worry about here.

Moving forward, one of the things that we’re the most excited to see is whether or not the ratings will keep rising, especially in the midst of a time when so many people are self-isolating and staying sage. This current situation has led to a rise in live ratings for many shows, but we think it’s false to say that it’s the only reason. There are still countless great viewing options; the fact that so many viewers are choosing Outlander speaks greatly to the series’ performances, writing, and the power of the source material.

