When Calls the Heart finale sets the stage for season 8







How did the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale set the stage for season 8? Think in terms of one of its biggest audiences in some time.

Sunday’s big finale, which featured a shocking shooting plus questions about Elizabeth’s future, ended up generating 2.67 million live viewers and then also a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is one of the most-watched, non-Christmas Special episodes of the Hallmark Channel series ever. (The Christmas Specials perform better, but they don’t have to contend with all that much in the way of competition.)

If you wanted to see a justification for the quick season 8 renewal, this is it — even though we’re seven seasons in, the show remains as strong as ever. It’s also one of those few shows that build up more of its audience over time — a lot of dramas start with big ratings and then slowly lose them over the years. It was close to drawing the same number of viewers this season as the last. (We know that there are some caveats to the ratings this year, including a larger pool of viewers staying home — but the numbers still are the numbers, and it’s nice to see people opting for TV and staying indoors at this particular time.)

As previously discussed, season 8 of When Calls the Heart will likely start in early 2021, provided that production can start later this year as previously planned. This is just one of those situations where everything is going to be touch-and-go — luckily, we know that Hearties are one of the most devoted followings out there and they will continue to stick around the show no matter what.

Now, the long wait until season 8 begins … though we’re sure there will be a few assorted teases sprinkled in along the way.

