Is Empire new tonight on Fox? Is there anything else left?

We don’t want to keep anyone hanging here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new Empire coming on the network tonight. What gives with that? It’s really so simple as this past episode being the series finale. We’ve reached the end of the road and then now, we have to wait and see if the producers conjure up anything else.

Typically in this sort of situation, we’d sit here and say that there is no chance that a show like this has anything more. Yet, Empire is not your typical show and this is far from a typical situation. What’s going on here? Filming was forced to end early due to the global health crisis, and there were two episodes that were combined together last week in order to ensure that the series had a proper ending. There is one more installment that was planned for this show, and we have to wait and see if anything will ever be filmed for that.

As of right now, there are multiple options on the table. The cast and crew could return later this summer when it is safe for them to do so. Another possible option here is for the cast to gather together for some sort of table read — whether it is done virtually or in person, there’s still a way there to ensure there is more closure.

