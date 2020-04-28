Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Ship Broken’







Next week on Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 10, you’ve got an installment that’s all about bringing others back … at least in theory. “Ship Broken” is the title for this installment, and the Loom of Fate is going to be front and center than perhaps ever before.

Where we are right now is at a critical point in the story, one where we can see things veering off in all sorts of directions. Sara Lance is going to find herself raising some big questions about herself, while Mick Rory’s super-fun arc for this season is going to continue. We’ll be the first to admit that we’re still missing Ray Palmer dearly … though we also do think that the Legends are doing some great stuff still.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, remember to also check out the official Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 10 synopsis:

SECOND CHANGES – Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner (#511). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

While we know that we’re nearing the end of The Flash season 6, rest assured that there are still a number of stories still to come for Legends of Tomorrow. This season ended prior to the beginnings of the global health crisis, so there are going to be opportunities to see everything wind down as it should. Let’s hope that along the way, this means that we’ll see more spectacular battles … and then also Waverider comedy aplenty.

