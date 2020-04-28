Bless This Mess season 2 finale spoilers: How the tornado crisis resolves







Next week on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see the Bless This Mess season 2 finale — and a lot of crisis with that. While we know that this is a comedy on paper, there is a pretty dramatic situation at the center of the half-hour: A tornado. This is a direct continuation of what transpires on the episode tonight, and characters are going to be forced to make some big decisions. It is in crises like these that people start to come together and realize a little bit more what matters most. Hopefully, this is something we will have a chance to watch unfold over the course of the hour.

Want a few more details of what’s to come? Then we suggest that you check out the full Bless This Mess season 2 finale with some other news on what to expect:

When a tornado touches down in Bucksnort, everyone’s concerns about their current situations are heightened. Mike and Beau are still at odds about their egg businesses and who will earn Dolores’ restaurant contract; and a mix-up with pregnancy tests leads Rio, Kay and Jacob’s girlfriend, Janine, to each think they might be pregnant.

So is this finale going to prove to be the series finale on the network? That’s something that we’re left to wonder for the time being, but we want to remain hopeful. This is a show that is averaging a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is just about even versus the numbers from the first season. That sort of ratings retention is pretty good, but there are still some questions that come about whether expectations were higher this season because of the lead-in.

We’d love to imagine that there is a season 3 renewal by the time the next episode airs on ABC, but we’d be fooling ourselves if we expected for sure some sort of concrete answer in a time identified mostly by uncertainty.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bless This Mess right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Bless This Mess season 2 finale?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some additional insight regarding the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







