Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 spoilers: NCIS star to direct!







There are a couple of things to be excited about when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 on CBS. Take, for starters, the fact that Higgins’ visa story is still going to be a big part of the overall narrative. We know that it will be continuing until at least episode 20 — as for wedding or not she’s going to marry Magnum, we still can’t say on that.

Meanwhile, we also know that there’s a notable NCIS star in the director’s chair in Rocky Carroll! Not only does he play Leon Vance over on that show (and direct some of those episodes), but he’s somehow also found the time to come out to Hawaii. It feels like he’s going to be directing an especially fun episode here, given that Zachary Knighton’s real-life wife Betsy Phillips is also going to be appearing.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 synopsis:

“May the Best One Win” – Magnum and Higgins are each hired by a different spouse who are in the middle of a contentious divorce to dig up dirt on the other, and Thomas and Higgins soon find themselves competing over resources. Also, Rick and TC look into the death of an unidentified man and must share the news with his estranged daughter, Suzy Madison (Betsy Phillips, wife of series star Zachary Knighton), on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One more thing worth noting here is that there are going to be two episodes of Magnum PI airing on this night, which means effectively that CBS is out to bring the season home with a lot of epic stories coming your way in fairly rapid fashion. Hopefully we’ll have some resolution on Higgins’ visa situation before things wrap up, and we get a chance to see some more individual spotlights on all of the supporting characters.

