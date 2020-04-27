The Baker and the Beauty episode 4 spoilers: Noa meets Daniel’s family







Curious to learn what lies ahead on The Baker and the Beauty episode 4? You’ve already seen Daniel start to be exposed more to the world of one Noa Hamilton. Moving forward now, you’ll have a better chance to see Noa become a greater part of his. She’ll see some of his family, but also learn that sometimes, there are certain pieces of information that you have to keep to yourself. Expect some comedy, drama, and above all awkward situations. What makes this show work is that it can alternate genres and do a lot of different fun stuff in a short period of time.

Want to get some other information now? Then be sure to check out the full The Baker and the Beauty episode 4 synopsis below:

While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos amongst the family; meanwhile, Vanessa shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time.

Given the nature of The Baker and the Beauty, we can’t imagine the goal here being to cause a major rift here that causes everyone to be mired in drama forever. Even if it’s not in this episode, we’re still hopeful that things will work themselves out before too long.

As for whether or not The Baker and the Beauty will eventually find itself building towards a season 2, that’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on. So much of it is going to ultimately depend on the ratings from here on out, DVR viewership, streaming, and general interest. We do think this is a show worthy of a little bit of love — we just wish that it had a stronger lead-in and that The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart wasn’t a disappointment in the way that it is.

