Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Jamie Clayton steps in







There are a few different things to anticipate when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 8, but it begins with a notable guest star! Former Sense8 and Designated Survivor actress Jamie Clayton is going to appear, and it’s a role that could prove rather fascinating over time!

What do we know about her? According to The Cw, she is taking on the part of Agent Grace Powell, someone in town to look into a series of disappearances. They go on to note the following: “When someone she loves goes missing, she discovers that the town is home to more buried secrets than she bargained for.” We certainly can testify to the latter, at least based on everything else that we’ve seen over the past season and a half.

Want to get a greater sense of what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

JAMIE CLAYTON GUEST STARS – Despite promising Liz (Jeanine Mason) that he’ll take things easy with his new heart, Max (Nathan Dean) sets out to find Cameron after learning that she’s gone missing. Michael (Michael Vlamis) grows concerned about Maria (Heather Hemmens) after a surprising discovery about her family history leaves her vulnerable. Elsewhere, ready to move on, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) goes on a date with Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi), and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) makes a decision about her future. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Christopher Hollier (#208). Original airdate 5/4/2020.

The story that feels the most inevitable of anything mentioned here is Max deciding to not keep a part of his promise. Would Roswell, New Mexico really be the show that it is if he just stayed put? Also, it’s a big part of Max’s character that he would do a little something like this.

