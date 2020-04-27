The Blacklist season 7: What is the Sikorsky Archive?







On this past episode of The Blacklist season 7, the NBC show raised another series of questions. What’s the subject this time around? The Sikorsky Archive.

At the moment, there isn’t all that much that we know about said archive, other than the fact that Liz’s one-time private investigator noted that Ilya Koslov was obsessed with it. She may not have gotten much else out of the PI, but this could serve as a valuable jumping-off point for her … provided, of course, that she decides to believe her. There are of course all sorts of other questions that we’re left to wonder about all of this.

What is in the archive? That is of course the major one. The most obvious answer to that, provided that Ilya is so obsessed with it, is that it holds some clues somehow to the Townsend Directive. This is important to the season coming up because this is the very thing that Katarina Rostova is desperate to stop — a kill order that is out there on her. She’s been working overdrive to try and make sure that she takes care of this. It was seemingly re-activated last year, or at the very least she was found. This archive could hold the key to the info that Katarina is hunting for so desperately.

Or, of course it’s also possible that this archive could hold information that could discredit Katarina on some level. Remember here that Ilya thought that he was being inexplicably watched by her, so maybe he was looking for a way to somehow eradicate her … or prove, even, that she is not the real Katarina. (That’s been a theory that is out there.)

No matter what lies within this archive, rest assured that it is important. Hopefully, its story will course through the next two episodes of The Blacklist in particular.

What do you think lies within the Sikorsky Archive on The Blacklist season 7?

