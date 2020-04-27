





As you prepare for 9-1-1 season 3 episode 17 to air next week on Fox, one of the most important things to know is this: It’s the last before the big finale. It’s also going to be one that leads you shaking in your boots somewhat over what is going on with Athena.

One of the things that we’ve learned about Angela Bassett’s character over time is that she’s got a real knack for getting herself into some danger. She works hard to save lives, but in doing that, she can occasionally jeopardize her own. This is at the forefront of “Powerless,” and we have to hope that within this hour, she can rely on her own skill set (plus potentially the help of others) in order to persevere.

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 17 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up ahead:

The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy in the all-new “Powerless” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-317) (TV-14 D, L, V)

You had to assume on some level that this were going to get crazier on 9-1-1 long before they started to get better. Finales tend to be the sort on this show that put countless characters’ lives in jeopardy. With that in mind, we have to assume that this will be an especially bonkers ending if Athena is already in danger now.

Hopefully, some of the other storylines in this episode will give you enough comfort food to compensate for some of the fear that you could be witnessing here. Prepare for a lot — expect the worst and hope for the best.

