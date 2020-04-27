Station 19 season 3 finale spoilers: Ellen Pompeo will appear!







The Station 19 season 3 finale is going to be airing on ABC come Thursday, May 14, and there are a lot of big things to expect. Take, for example, an appearance from Ellen Pompeo! She hasn’t technically appeared on an episode of the spin-off since the series premiere, and she’s not the only doctor from Grey’s Anatomy who will be turning up. Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver and Stefania Spampinato will also be appearing — we’d love to think that there is a tease for the Teddy storyline’s future in here, but that’s probably not going to be the case. Really, it shouldn’t be the case. The big focus of the finale should be the firefighters at Station 19, and there is a lot of big stuff to anticipate.

Take, for example, this — the idea that Andy Herrera could learn some shocking things about her mother’s death. This could lead to her exploration into her family history and some other interesting stuff that defines season 4. For some more insight, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 3 finale synopsis:

“Louder Than A Bomb” – Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain, on the season finale of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, MAY 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Sullivan storyline probably explains further why there are so many different Grey’s Anatomy characters, while the rescue is probably designed to make us nervous about the future of a number of different characters. Just remember this — Station 19 wouldn’t be the show it is unless it made you super-paranoid about its cast members’ future. Consider how many people have been killed off so far this season … it’s been a lot, and that is putting it lightly.

