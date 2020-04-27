Outlander season 5 episode 11 promo: Can Jamie, Claire help Ulysses?







There were a number of powerful moments that took place on this past Outlander season 5 episode, but not all of them receive an equal amount of attention. It’s inevitable that this is going to be that way on an installment that featured so much big stuff with Stephen Bonnet. That character is dead … but he’s not the only one who perished.

Remember what happened to Gerald Forbes? What happened to that character is going to be incredibly important … especially when you think about what transpired with him at Ulysses’ hand. When he saw that Jocasta was in grave danger, Ulysses stepped in to save the day — he is a hero, but not everyone will see it that way. We are speaking here about an era where slavery and racism was a part of many’s everyday way of life, and he will have a lot to conquer just to even survive.

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates every weekend!

At the start of the promo below, it appears as though Ulysses is currently laying low knowing what his status now is — murderer. We’re sure that Jocasta would want to protect him, but that is not an especially easy thing to do. There will be those who inquire about Forbes, and there are only so many people at River Run. How do you establish a cohesive cover story? Ulysses’ story moving forward will hopefully receive some focus, especially since we’ve spent so much time seeing Colin McFarlane without a ton of screen time. This is a fantastic character worthy of more attention … especially when it comes to showing more of the dynamic he has with Jocasta. Perhaps over the next year or so, we can see this receive some greater attention.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including more details on what’s ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







