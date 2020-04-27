Turn Up Charlie canceled at Netflix; no season 2 for Idris Elba series







After just one season on Netflix, it’s officially lights out for Turn Up Charlie. The Idris Elba – DJ comedy is gone, and there was so much more that the creative team could have done.

In a statement, here is some of what the streaming service had to say:

“Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season … We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heartwarming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

So why cancel the series? It’s an interesting question, given that Elba seemed to be interested in moving forward and doing more down the road. Yet, clearly Netflix wasn’t seeing the performance that they wanted to keep the show going for more. They judge their ratings by total viewership, and also how many people finish the series in a time period where there is a clear demand for more. You would think the star power here would help, but Netflix has a history these days of canceling shows after a relatively-short period of time. Just think about what they’ve done already when it comes to axing Spinning Out, Soundtrack, Messiah, Santa Clarita Diet, Everything Sucks!, Anne with an E, and a ton of other shows.

In the end, it’s rather interesting that so many people turn to Netflix to desperately save their shows when the streaming service has a history of canceling more shows than just about anyone these days.

We have updated our official Renewal/Cancellation Guide with some more news when it comes to the fate of Turn Up Charlie.

