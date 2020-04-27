Good Girls season 3 episode 11 (finale) spoilers: A big decision looms







Next week on Good Girls season 3 episode 11, the finale is here — or, at the very least, the last episode for a long time. Like several other shows on the air at the moment, the series didn’t get a chance to finish its run due to things going on in the real world.

With this in mind, we don’t think that there is necessarily going to be all that much in the way of closure in this story. We’re just going to be hoping for some opportunities to see some of your main characters evolve and prepare for whatever their next plan was going to be. An ending like this is probably going to set the stage for a season 4, and that’s something that fans are absolutely going to crave.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Girls season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Beth and Dean offer to buy Four Star Pool & Spa from Gayle and Dean is determined to make this a legitimate business. Tensions rise between Ruby & Stan and culminate in our trio making a drastic decision. Phoebe gets even closer to cracking the case when she gets her hands on Ruby’s phone.

So is it concerning that there hasn’t been a Good Girls season 4 renewal to date? We’d argue that the simple answer to this is the same answer as to why filming was forced to wrap up early. Because of everything that is happening right now, it’s harder for networks to come together and make some of the same decisions that they have in the same time-frames. We think you’ll still know by mid-to-late May, but you better be prepared to be patient.

